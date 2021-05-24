Man dies from injuries suffered May 17 in motorized bike crash

A man has died after being critically injured in a motorized bicycle crash May 17 in east Las Vegas, police said on Monday. A dog also was killed in the crash.

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

A man has died after being critically injured in a motorized bicycle crash May 17 in east Las Vegas, police said on Monday.

A dog also was killed in the crash.

The Metropolitan Police Department said 55-year-old Wayne Shiffer was eastbound on his motorized bicycle at about 9:30 a.m. on Bryce Canyon Avenue, near Mt. Hood Street, when a small dog ran into his path on the road.

Shiffer hit the dog and was ejected from the bicycle, which police said was fitted with a small engine. Police said Shiffer was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

The Clark County coroner’s office notified police on Monday that Shiffer had died from his injuries.

After the crash, the dog made it back to its home, where police said its owners later found it. They took the dog to a veterinarian, and it was pronounced dead.

