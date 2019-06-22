Man dies in 215 rollover crash

A 28-year-old man died Saturday after his Dodge muscle car veered off of the 215 Beltway and struck an embankment near Lone Mountain Road.

A man died Saturday morning after his muscle car veered off of the northbound 215 Beltway and struck a concrete bridge embankment at Lone Mountain Road, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

Spokesman Jason Buratczuk said the 28-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released pending notification of his family, was airlifted to University Medical Center, where he later died. The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. No one else was in the car.

Buratczuk said it’s unclear whether drug or alcohol impairment or speeding caused the red Dodge Challenger or Charger to leave the road. The man was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, during which his vehicle rolled over.

