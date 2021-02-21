45°F
Man dies in central Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2021 - 7:54 am
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was killed in a central Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

About 9:25 p.m., a 63-year-old man was crossing Twain Avenue at Palos Verdes Street when he was hit by what one witness described as a dark-colored SUV going east on Twain. The man was crossing near a marked crosswalk but did not have a walk signal, police said.

After hitting the man, the SUV drove away, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical center, where he died. His name will be released after his family is notified of his death.

This is the 15th traffic-related fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call Metro’s collision investigation section at 702-828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

