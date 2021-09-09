Man dies in Clark County jail after ‘medical episode’

The victim, who was not immediately identified, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sept. 3 on a felony warrant of domestic violence charges.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man booked into the Clark County Detention Center last week has died after what police described as a “medical episode.”

A corrections officer at the Las Vegas jail saw the inmate on the ground inside his cell about 6:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“The inmate initially communicated with the officer and then appeared to be experiencing a medical episode,” police said.

Medical personnel were called, but the man “became uncooperative,” Metro said. He was handcuffed and put into a recovery position.

The man “became unresponsive” while medical personnel were checking on him and he died at the jail, police said.

Metro did not identify the man, but said he was booked into the jail on Sept. 3 on a felony warrant of domestic violence coercion and domestic battery on a pregnant person.

The man will be identified by the Clark County Detention Center. Further information was not immediately available.

