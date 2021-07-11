Man dies in Las Vegas police custody

Officers responded to the Sinclair gas station at 905 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near Washington Avenue, just after 7 a.m. when a vehicle crashed into the store.

A man died in Las Vegas police custody Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the Sinclair gas station at 905 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near Washington Avenue, just after 7 a.m. when a vehicle crashed into the store, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. The driver was arrested and taken to the Las Vegas Detention Center.

After arriving at the jail, the man “became unresponsive” and medical professionals were called, Boxler said. The man was taken to Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he died.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.