Man dies in Las Vegas police custody after fighting officers

A man died Wednesday morning while in custody after fighting with officers during his arrest, according to Las Vegas police.

Officers were called at 5:03 a.m. after an employee of a hotel on the 3500 block of Paradise Road reported damage to the front door, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday night.

“The caller also stated the subject was inside, yelling and not making sense,” police said. “Security tried to detain the subject, however he fought with them and they were unsuccessful.”

Police said the man ran away when officers arrived, and when they chased him down he punched an officer in the face. Officers used “empty hand tactics” to put the man in handcuffs, restrain his feet and put him in “the recovery position.”

“During the transport, the subject repeatedly banged his head against the patrol car’s window,” police said.

After arriving at Clark County Detention Center, medical staff at the jail reported the man was unresponsive. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

The man’s identity as well as his cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

