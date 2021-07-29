96°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

Man dies in Las Vegas police custody after fighting officers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2021 - 8:58 pm
 
Updated July 28, 2021 - 9:41 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Wednesday morning while in custody after fighting with officers during his arrest, according to Las Vegas police.

Officers were called at 5:03 a.m. after an employee of a hotel on the 3500 block of Paradise Road reported damage to the front door, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday night.

“The caller also stated the subject was inside, yelling and not making sense,” police said. “Security tried to detain the subject, however he fought with them and they were unsuccessful.”

Police said the man ran away when officers arrived, and when they chased him down he punched an officer in the face. Officers used “empty hand tactics” to put the man in handcuffs, restrain his feet and put him in “the recovery position.”

“During the transport, the subject repeatedly banged his head against the patrol car’s window,” police said.

After arriving at Clark County Detention Center, medical staff at the jail reported the man was unresponsive. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

The man’s identity as well as his cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada orders indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas
Nevada orders indoor mask mandate in high-transmission areas
2
Las Vegas sets temperature record on Monday
Las Vegas sets temperature record on Monday
3
Trooper struck during car chase; suspect dead after shooting
Trooper struck during car chase; suspect dead after shooting
4
Nevada trooper critically injured during I-15 pursuit identified
Nevada trooper critically injured during I-15 pursuit identified
5
Graney: Cry all you want, but Golden Knights had to trade Fleury
Graney: Cry all you want, but Golden Knights had to trade Fleury
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST