Man dies weeks after he was in what police say was DUI crash

A 31-year-old Las Vegas man who police said lost control of his Subaru and crashed into a wall after fleeing from another crash has died.

Keven Galan died Sunday morning, almost two months after the Aug. 2 crash on East Washington Avenue west of North Pecos Road.

Police said the injured Galan showed signs of impairment and was arrested on DUI-related charges at the Las Vegas hospital where he was being treated.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Galan was driving his 2006 Subaru on Washington at 5:24 a.m. after “fleeing an unrelated collision.”

Galan lost control of the vehicle and collided with a stop sign, fire hydrant and then a wall.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.

His passenger, a 43-year-old man, suffered moderate injuries police said, but declined medical attention.

The collision remains under investigation, police said.

