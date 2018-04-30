Man found after he went missing for 3 days near Lake Mead

Nicholas “Mikey” Michaelson was hospitalized Saturday after he was found, Lake Mead officials said. No other details about his condition were immediately available.

The 30-year-old man who went missing for three days near Lake Mead National Recreation Area has been found.

Michaelson was last seen Wednesday at the Family Dollar Store in Dolan Springs, Arizona. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office informed the National Park Service on Thursday that Michaelson may be near Pearce Ferry at Lake Mead after rangers found his vehicle on an access road near South Cove.

