Man found dead at Las Vegas park under ‘suspicious’ circumstances ID’d

The body of Michael Yeshitela, 23, was discovered by two people walking their dogs Thursday just before 6 a.m. at Silverado Ranch Park.

Las Vegas homicide detectives investigate a report of a body at Silverado Ranch Park on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. Michael Yeshitela, 23, was identified by the Clark County coroner's office on Monday, March 30, 2020, as the man who died at Silverado Ranch Park, 9855 Gilespie St., near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard. Las Vegas police say they are investigating the "suspicious" death. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man found dead under suspicious circumstances at a south valley park on Thursday has been identified.

The body of Michael Yeshitela, 23, was discovered by two people walking their dogs just before 6 a.m. at Silverado Ranch Park, 9855 Gilespie St., near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

Las Vegas police Homicide Detail Lt. Ray Spencer described the man’s death as “suspicious,” and police said they were investigating whether Yeshitela “might have been in a fight with another individual.” Police said there were obvious injuries to Yeshitela’s body.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office said Monday a cause and manner of death for Yeshitela are pending. The coroner’s office said Yeshitela has no known local address.

No arrests had been made in the case as of Monday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.