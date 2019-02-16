MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Man found dead in boat at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 15, 2019 - 5:43 pm
 

A 48-year-old man was found dead on a boat docked Friday afternoon at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, park officials said.

At about 2:15 p.m., the Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a report from the Metropolitan Police Department that a man was dead on a boat docked at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor, Lake Mead spokeswoman Christie Vanover said Friday afternoon.

Park Service rangers found the man on the boat and confirmed he was dead, she said.

Further information about the man’s death was not immediately available. The harbor the boat was docked on is between the Lake Mead Marina and the Hemenway Harbor launch ramp.

Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said homicide detectives were not investigating the death as a homicide on Friday afternoon.

Lake Mead officials called the Clark County coroner’s office, who will identify the man and determine his cause of death, Vanover said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

