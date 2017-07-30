Man found dead in car in central Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car Sunday afternoon in the central valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers responded about 1:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of a white man in his 40s unconscious in a vehicle at the Red Roof Inn, 4350 Paradise Road, near Harmon Avenue, Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and showed no signs of trauma, Gordon said. His cause of death is unknown.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man when his next of kin has been identified.

