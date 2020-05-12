Man found dead in downtown Las Vegas was hit by train, police say

Las Vegas police believe that a man whose body was found early Tuesday in downtown Las Vegas died after he was hit by a train.

Homicide detectives early Tuesday were investigating after a man’s body was found in downtown Las Vegas, but police now believe he was hit by a train.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 12:51 a.m. to a railroad track near Main Street and Bonneville Avenue, where investigators found the body of a homeless man with a head wound, homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Tuesday afternoon.

It was unclear if the man’s death was accidental.

Further information was not immediately available. The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

