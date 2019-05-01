Man found dead in Las Vegas apartment complex pool

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was found dead in a pool Wednesday morning at a western Las Vegas Valley apartment complex in what police initially characterized as an accidental drowning.

The Metropolitan Police Department was called about 7:10 a.m. after he was found floating in the pool on the 2200 block of South Fort Apache Road, near West Sahara Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. David Gordon said there was no indication that foul play was involved.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the man’s name and cause and manner of death after his family has been notified.

