Man found dead in street near Las Vegas homeless encampment

A Metropolitan police unit at the scene of a dead body near Las Vegas Boulevard North and East ...
A Metropolitan police unit at the scene of a dead body near Las Vegas Boulevard North and East Cheyenne Avenue on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (NDOT FastCam)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2024 - 8:39 pm
 

Police were saying the heat was a possible factor after a man’s body was found at a north Las Vegas Valley intersection Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded just before 5 p.m. to East Cheyenne Avenue and Sandy Lane, near Las Vegas Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jessica Wert said in a text.

It was first believed the man had possibly been hit by a vehicle as he was found in the street and unresponsive, she said, but that wasn’t believed to be the case anymore.

“Preliminary investigation currently does not show vehicle involvement,” Wert said, adding that the Clark County coroner’s office was responding to the scene.

“It is believed to possibly be heat related,” she stated. “Subject is unhoused next to encampment.”

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

