Man found dead in vacant Las Vegas building identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man killed in a vacant building fire in central Las Vegas on Tuesday as Charles Rutter.

The Las Vegas Fire Department is the lead investigating agency after a man was found dead after a building fire in central Las Vegas early Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

A man was found deceased after a fire in a vacant building at 2019 Paradise Road in central Las Vegas early Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Las Vegas firefighters found the body of Charles Rutter, 54, just inside the entrance of a vacant building at 2019 Paradise Road, just past a padlocked door.

The fire was reported at 4:05 a.m., when someone passed by the building and saw smoke. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

The coroner’s office had not yet determined Rutter’s cause and manner of death as of Wednesday afternoon.

