Man found dead south of Las Vegas airport possible hit-and-run victim

Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run Thursday, June 6, 2024, on the 6800 block of Bermuda Roa ...
Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run Thursday, June 6, 2024, on the 6800 block of Bermuda Road in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Pugh/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run Thursday, June 6, 2024, on the 6800 block of Bermuda Road in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Pugh/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run Thursday, June 6, 2024, on the 6800 block of Bermuda Road in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Pugh/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run Thursday, June 6, 2024, on the 6800 block of Bermuda Road in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Pugh/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2024 - 6:58 am
 
Updated June 6, 2024 - 8:53 am

A pedestrian was found dead Thursday morning south of Harry Reid International Airport in what police are describing as a possible hit-and-run.

Police responded just after 5:35 a.m. to the victim, a male, on the 6800 block of Bermuda Road, south of West Sunset Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Joshua Stark.

Metro’s Fatal Detail is continuing the investigating. Bermuda is expected to be shut down for some time for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

