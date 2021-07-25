100°F
Man found, had been missing in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2021 - 3:38 pm
 
Updated July 27, 2021 - 5:20 pm
Jose Duran Munoz (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

On Tuesday, Las Vegas police said a man was “found safe” after he went missing in the east valley on Sunday morning.

Jose Duran Munoz, 18, was last seen about 6:30 a.m. Sunday near the 3600 block of Hawaii Avenue, which is near East Charleston Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95.

Munoz was wearing a red-and-blue striped shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes, according to a news release.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

