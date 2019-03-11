Man found on boat at Lake Mead died of natural causes

A man found dead last month on a boat docked at Lake Mead National Recreation Area died of natural causes, the Clark County coroner’s office said Monday, March 11, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A man found dead last month on a boat docked at Lake Mead National Recreation Area died of natural causes, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office released its ruling on 48-year-old Todd Michael Hemphill’s death Monday morning.

He was found by park rangers on Feb. 15 at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor, between the Lake Mead Marina and Hemenway Harbor launch ramp, according to Lake Mead officials.

According to Hemphill’s obituary, he was born on Jan. 9, 1971, in Portland, Oregon.

