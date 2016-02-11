Man, girl still at hospital after Summerlin shooting

About a dozen gunshots erupted from inside a Summerlin home Wednesday before dawn, leaving two people in extremely critical condition at University Medical Center as of Wednesday night.

Las Vegas police described the 4:40 a.m. shooting as a home invasion, but said it was “not random” and the people inside the two-story, 10284 Garden Glen house were “targeted.”

A series of about six shots woke a woman who lives directly next to the house in the gated Rosemont neighborhood, which is part of the master-planned Gardens community near South Hualapai Lane and West Twain Avenue.

Groggy, the woman’s first thought was, “Are they really out there at 4:40 in the morning doing fireworks?”

But after a brief pause, another six shots went off. She realized what was happening and called 911.

“It was slow, creepy,” she said of the shots. There was no quick, repetitive gunfire.

“It was boom … boom, boom … boom,” she said, trailing off.

Police said more than one person invaded the home, but did not describe any suspects Wednesday afternoon. They weren’t sure at the time if the suspects left in a car or ran away.

Officer Michael Rodriguez, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, said a man and a teen girl were shot and transported to the hospital. The neighbor who awoke saw each of them being carried out of the house on a stretcher and loaded into two different ambulances.

They were still in critical condition as of Wednesday, Metro said.

About 8 p.m. the night before the shooting, one patrol car responded to the house for a “civil matter,” according to dispatch logs. It is unclear whether information from that call pertained to the Wednesday shooting.

A handgun was found around the corner from the home Wednesday morning in The Gardens Park, Rodriguez said. Police were working to determine if it was used in the shooting.

The family that lives there moved in around the end of 2015, a woman who lives across the street said.

She and the man who lives there spoke briefly in December when he was putting up Christmas decorations, she said. He told her he was from Florida.

She believes he was the man who was shot. She’d never seen the girl come or go from the house, she said.

Wednesday night, a Christmas wreath still hung from the family’s front door.

