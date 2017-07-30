ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Man goes missing while swimming on Lake Mead near Hoover Dam

By Dana Rutkin Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2017 - 2:01 pm
 

A search is underway for a man who went missing while swimming on Lake Mead Sunday morning.

Two men were swimming from a boat about 10:45 a.m. on Lake Mead near the Hoover Dam when they began to struggle. Volunteers were able to rescue one man, but the other was lost as he went underwater, a statement from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area read.

The National Park Service, Hoover Dam Police, Metropolitan Police Department and the Nevada Department of Wildlife are helping with the search.

The investigation continues.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
