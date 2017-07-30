Man goes missing while swimming on Lake Mead near Hoover Dam

A search is underway for a man who went missing while swimming on Lake Mead Sunday morning.

Two men were swimming from a boat about 10:45 a.m. on Lake Mead near the Hoover Dam when they began to struggle. Volunteers were able to rescue one man, but the other was lost as he went underwater, a statement from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area read.

The National Park Service, Hoover Dam Police, Metropolitan Police Department and the Nevada Department of Wildlife are helping with the search.

The investigation continues.

