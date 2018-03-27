Man gunned down outside McDonald’s in south Las Vegas identified

Henderson resident Jesse Ordonez, 28, had gotten out of a car to talk to someone for a possible drug deal just before 10:20 p.m. on Sunday when at least one person shot him multiple times, police said. Ordonez died at the scene.

Police investigate a shooting in the McDonald's parking lot at 3885 Blue Diamond Road in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 25, 2018. (Max Michor / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was gunned down outside a McDonald’s in the south Las Vegas Valley on Sunday night has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Metropolitan Police Department officers had not yet identified the suspects seen fleeing the scene in an unidentified gray sedan.

