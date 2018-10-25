Man handcuffed after car crashes into wall in east Las Vegas

No one was injured after a sedan crashed into a wall Thursday morning in the east valley.

No one was injured after a sedan crashed into a wall Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in the east valley. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured after a sedan crashed into a wall Thursday morning in the east valley.

Residents called police about 2:30 a.m. to report the crash outside an apartment complex at 5101 E. Twain Ave., near Nellis Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said.

About 3:30 a.m. officers were seen walking a man through a field sobriety test a few yards away from the crash scene.

A woman wearing a hoodie and shorts stood near the wrecked blue sedan and watched while police handcuffed the man and sat him down on the curb.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

5101 E. Twain Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada