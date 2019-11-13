Man hit by car, critically injured near Las Vegas Strip

A man was hit by a car while crossing Flamingo Road on Tuesday, then was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, Lt. David Gordon said.

Police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, on East Flamingo Road near Linq Lane in Las Vegas. (NDOT FASTCam)

A man was hit by a car while crossing Flamingo Road near the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday night, police said.

He was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, Lt. David Gordon said.

Flamingo Road is closed in both directions between Koval Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard while police investigate, Gordon said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.