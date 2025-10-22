66°F
Man hit by car in east Las Vegas Valley, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2025 - 10:49 pm
 

A man was taken to a local hospital Tuesday after he was struck by a car in east Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Metro Lt. Andrew Kelvington, the man attempted to cross Nellis Boulevard near Desert Inn Road at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday when he was hit by a sedan.

The man was attempting to cross the street outside of a marked crosswalk, Kelvington said. The driver of the sedan remained at the scene of the crash and did not seem to be impaired, Kelvington said.

The pedestrian’s name and his condition were not released.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

