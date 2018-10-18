Man hospitalized after crash in south Las Vegas

A 32-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday morning after a high-speed crash in the south Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 32-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Thursday morning after a high-speed crash in the south Las Vegas Valley.

About 12:30 a.m., a Ford Mustang speeding eastbound on East Robindale Road lost control at Rancho Destino Road, near Warm Springs Road and Gilespie Street, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Sims said.

The 2007 Mustang left the road to the south and spun counterclockwise for more than 200 feet before coming to a rest, “suggesting the Mustang was traveling well above the posted speed limit of 25 mph,” a Metro release later said. The car began to spin counterclockwise in a northeast direction as it crossed Rancho Destino, hitting seven wood and brick pillars in a residential front yard, the release said.

“The force of the impact sent debris from the brick pillars into the residence, breaking windows and puncturing the exterior siding of the residence,” the release said.

One of the brick pillars hit a parked, unoccupied Mini Cooper in the driveway.

The Mustang’s driver, a 32-year-old man from Seattle, was hospitalized at University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police thought impairment was a factor in the crash.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.

Robindale Road and Rancho Destino Road