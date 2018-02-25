Man hospitalized after propane leak in western Las Vegas

At about 11:40 a.m., emergency personnel with Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments responded to reports of a propane leak near West Flamingo Road and El Capitan Way.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

A man was hospitalized with burn injuries Sunday after a propane leak in the western Las Vegas Valley.

At about 11:40 a.m., emergency personnel with Clark County and Las Vegas fire departments responded to reports of a propane leak near West Flamingo Road and El Capitan Way. They found a man with burns on his fingers, and he was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Clark County Fire Department spokesman Jon Klassen said.

Clark County crews determined that the leak occurred while propane was being transferred from one tank to another.

A nearby strip mall and convenience store were evacuated, and crews blocked traffic in the surrounding area while the Las Vegas Fire Department’s hazardous materials team made sure the area was safe, Klassen said in a statement.

The scene was cleared at about 12:30 p.m., and businesses in the area have reopened. No other injuries were reported.

