Man hospitalized after scooter crash in southwest valley

A man was hospitalized Thursday morning after a vehicle-versus-scooter crash in the southwest valley, according to Las Vegas police.

(Review-Journal)

Officers responded at 8:10 a.m. to Edna Avenue and Hauck Street, near Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue, to the operator of a scooter that had been struck by an SUV, said Metro spokeswoman Officer Laura Meltzer.

The man on the scooter was taken to University Medical Center with unknown injuries, Meltzer said.

The vehicle originally left the scene, but later returned, Meltzer said.

