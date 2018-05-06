Man hospitalized with burns after RV fire in southeast Las Vegas

A man was hospitalized with burn injuries after his recreational vehicle went up in flames Saturday afternoon in the southeastern Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters were alerted just before 1 p.m. of the fire at 4092 Adelphi Ave., near East Hacienda Avenue and South Sandhill Road. Fire Department spokesman John Steinbeck said the blaze started while the man was trying to jumpstart the RV with jumper cables.

The man then ran to his parents’ house to call 911, Steinbeck said. He was taken to University Medical Center’s burn unit. Steinbeck said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

4092 Adelphi Ave., Las Vegas