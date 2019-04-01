Man ID’d as motorcyclist killed after striking wall in Las Vegas

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a motorcyclist who was killed Friday in the south Las Vegas Valley.

Ishmel Evans, a 24-year-old man, died of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers responded to the crash around 12:40 a.m. Friday at West Starr Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard.

Evans was traveling west on Starr when the Yamaha R6 he was riding left the roadway and struck a block wall.

