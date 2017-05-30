Man in critical condition after crash in central Las Vegas

Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bleblancphoto

A man is in critical condition after a Monday afternoon crash in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said the man was standing in front of his vehicle on the side of the road at 846 E. Sahara Ave. when a green Dodge Caravan drifted to the emergency lane and rear-ended his car about 4:20 p.m., causing him to be hit and fly a few feet.

The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he is in critical but stable condition, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

The two occupants of the Dodge Caravan took off running after the incident, leaving the vehicle behind, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said. The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

846 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV