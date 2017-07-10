Man in Las Vegas hospital after shooting self in groin

The accidental shooting occurred in northwest Arizona’s Mohave Valley when gun discharged while a 19-year-old was driving on U.S. Highway 95, authorities say.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office vehicle (Dave Hawkins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A northwest Arizona resident was flown to Las Vegas for medical treatment after accidentally shooting himself in the penis early Monday, the Mohave County sheriff’s office said.

The accidental shooting in Mohave Valley occurred while 19-year-old Matthew Scott McKinney was driving on U.S. Highway 95 just before 12:30 a.m., sheriff’s office spokeswoman Trish Carter said.

Carter said it is not known why McKinney grabbed his firearm while driving and that the gun was unsecured in the front of his pants when it discharged. She said McKinney drove himself to a local hospital before he was flown to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The incident remains under investigation.