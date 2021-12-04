Man in motorized wheelchair dies after crash in Las Vegas

A man in a motorized wheelchair was killed after attempting to cross the street in southeast Las Vegas Friday morning.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man in a motorized wheelchair was struck and killed after attempting to cross the street in southeast Las Vegas on Friday morning.

Police received a report at 11:23 a.m. about a crash involving a wheelchair and a vehicle near East Oquendo and South Pecos roads, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe that a 70-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair entered Pecos outside of a crosswalk and was struck by a 2015 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 55-year-old man.

The man was ejected from the wheelchair and later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The driver was uninjured, and police did not detail any excessive speed or impairment.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.