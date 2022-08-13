Man in police custody died from natural causes, coroner says

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A screenshot of the tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department posted on Thursday, July 7, 2022, around 5 p.m. Christopher Nageli died while in policy custody on June 15. (Twitter)

The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday ruled that man’s death while in police custody was from natural causes.

Christopher Nageli, 45, died at University Medical Center on June 15 after he was transported from the Clark County Detention Center. He died from three heart conditions, according to the coroner.

Nageli was in custody after attacking a nurse at Valley Hospital Medical Center on June 12. Nageli’s mother said he was in the hospital because he was mentally ill and was taken there by police for emergency medical observation. She said he suffered from hallucinations and thought he was being attacked.

Las Vegas police posted on social media on July 7 that Nageli was missing and facing battery charges even though he had already died. The post was taken down the next day.

