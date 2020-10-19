Man in police custody dies after ‘medical crisis’ at car dealership

A man died after an apparent “medical crisis” Monday at a car dealership in the central valley, according to Las Vegas police.

Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Sasha Larkin said Monday afternoon that police responded to a dealership on the 5500 block of West Sahara Avenue around 1:40 p.m. after an employee called to report that a man in his early 30s had entered the business with “an unknown bag in his hand” and began “rambling incoherently” and hitting multiple employees. Employees and others were able to get the man on the ground and hold him there while they called 911, Larkin said.

When officers arrived they put the man in handcuffs and put him on the side in what Larkin called a “recovery position” to check his breathing, which they noticed was labored and inconsistent. Police called for medical assistance, and medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

One employee was taken to a local hospital but was “OK,” Larkin said.

No other information was available.

