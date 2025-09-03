Man in wheelchair dies after being struck by vehicle in Las Vegas
A man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in the area of West Charleston Boulevard and Heavenly Hill Court on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said paramedics arrived on scene and administered CPR before transporting the man to a local hospital, where he later died.
The roadway is blocked off and will remain closed for at least a few hours, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
