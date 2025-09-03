85°F
Man in wheelchair dies after being struck by vehicle in Las Vegas

A man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in the area of West Charleston Boulevard and Heavenly Hill Court September 2, 2025, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in the area of West Charleston Boulevard and Heavenly Hill Court September 2, 2025, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. (NDOT)
A man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in the area of West Charleston Boulevard and Heavenly Hill Court September 2, 2025, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in the area of West Charleston Boulevard and Heavenly Hill Court September 2, 2025, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in the area of West Charleston Boulevard and Heavenly Hill Court September 2, 2025, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2025 - 9:37 pm
 

A man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in the area of West Charleston Boulevard and Heavenly Hill Court on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said paramedics arrived on scene and administered CPR before transporting the man to a local hospital, where he later died.

The roadway is blocked off and will remain closed for at least a few hours, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

