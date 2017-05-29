Man in wheelchair hit by vehicle in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a Sunday night crash involving a pedestrian in the central valley.

A man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle about 8:30 p.m. near Martin Luther King and Lake Mead boulevards, Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Gordon said. Because of the extent of the man’s injuries, Metro’s fatal crash detail is investigating.

Lake Mead is closed in both directions between Martin Luther King and Concord Street, Gordon said.

