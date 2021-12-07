57°F
Man in wheelchair injured in Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2021 - 8:06 pm
 
A man in a wheelchair was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by an SUV on Monday night in northwest Las Vegas, police said.

Officers responded to Rainbow Boulevard and Peak drive at 5 p.m. after a report of a collision involving a man in a wheelchair and a gray Kia SUV, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center. The driver of the KIA suffered minor injuries, Boxler said.

Impairment was not suspected, Boxler said. The intersection was closed in all four directions as of 7:30 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

