Man in wheelchair struck by truck in southwest Las Vegas

A man in a wheelchair was struck by a truck in the southwest valley Saturday night, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called at 8 p.m. after the man, who police say is 68, was struck by a red truck on the 8600 block of Nevso Drive, near Flamingo Road and Durango Drive. The man was awake and breathing as first responders made their way to the scene, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said at about 8:10 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene after the crash, Clark said. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

