jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Man in wheelchair struck, killed by minivan in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 16, 2022 - 11:19 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Las Vegas police said a 79-year-old man died after being hit by a minivan while crossing the street Thursday night.

The man was hit by a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander at the intersection of South Decatur Boulevard and West Charleston Boulevard around 6 p.m. According to police, the man was crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair when the minivan struck him while turning left onto Decatur Boulevard.

Police said the victim was taken to University Medical Center, where he died Friday morning.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release the victim’s name after the family is notified.

This death was the 146th traffic fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022, according to police.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.

THE LATEST