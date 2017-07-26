Man injured crawling through window of smoky building

A man was injured when he climbed out of a building with smoke coming out of it Tuesday morning in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Patrol officers responded about 3:30 a.m. to a building near Twain Avenue and Maryland Parkway. They found a blood trail, which led them to a 30-year-old man with cuts at 3665 Cambridge St., Metropolitan Police Department said.

Metro Lt. David Gordon said people saw the man climb through a broken window from a vacant building.

He was hospitalized. His condition wasn’t known Tuesday.

The Clark County Fire Department responded at 3:43 a.m. to a fire at nearby building at 3600 Cambridge St.

The fire in the building was out within eight minutes of the first unit arrival. No injuries were reported at the fire location and it isn’t clear if it is related to the nearby incident, the Clark County Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire and damage estimates have not been determined.

