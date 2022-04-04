86°F
Man killed at Las Vegas construction site identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 4, 2022 - 4:13 pm
 
Las Vegas police and firefighters from various agencies respond to a workplace fatality at a co ...
Las Vegas police and firefighters from various agencies respond to a workplace fatality at a construction site near the intersection of Kyle Canyon Road at Oso Blanca Road in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man found dead in an apparent construction workplace incident in the northwest valley has been identified.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Monday that the cause and manner of death of 32-year-old Rigoberto Canas Ramos, of Las Vegas, were pending.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded about 11:45 a.m. Thursday to Kyle Canyon Road and Oso Blanca Road, where Canas Ramos was found dead.

Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration was probing the death, but had no updates Monday. An agency spokeswoman said the investigation could take months.

The Las Vegas Fire Department noted that it assisted in the hours-long recovery of a construction worker involved in a “trench collapse.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

