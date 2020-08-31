Man killed in central Las Vegas house fire identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died in a house fire in central Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Martin Jacobs, 86, died in the fire on the 2600 block of Heritage Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Boulder Highway, according to the coroner’s office. The cause and manner of his death are still pending.

Crews were called to the home just before 12:40 p.m. Saturday.

