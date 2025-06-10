Man killed in crash near Primm Tuesday morning, NHP says

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash early Tuesday morning that left a man dead near Primm.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash early Tuesday morning that left a man dead near Primm.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 3:55 a.m. at the location of southbound Interstate 15 and mile marker 7, near Primm.

NHP says the crash involved two sedan vehicles. One adult male was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

One additional person has been air-lifted by medical helicopter to an area hospital. Further information will be provided following the preliminary investigation.

Authorities advised that the crash scene is off onto the right side of the highway and is not causing road closures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.