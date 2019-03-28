Man killed in downtown Las Vegas fire identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died in a fire at an illegally converted fourplex in downtown Las Vegas early Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died in a fire at an illegally converted fourplex in downtown Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Michael Jennings, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire at 721 N. First St., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the home about 3:25 a.m., Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said in a news release.

Firefighters forced their way into the house and found Jennings unconscious on the floor of an apartment bedroom, Szymanski wrote.

Another man was taken to a hospital with burns to his ear, Szymanski wrote. The fire gutted the apartment and caused an estimated $25,000 in damage.

The blaze started when a sofa caught fire, Szymanski wrote. Arson investigators have not yet determined the fire’s cause.

Szymanski wrote that the one- story, 2,400-square-foot building was “divided into four small apartments.”

The investigators did not find smoke alarms inside the home, a requirement under state law for both apartments and single-family homes.