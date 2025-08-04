Man killed in Las Vegas e-bike crash identified

A man who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday while riding an electric bicycle in the east Las Vegas Valley has been identified by authorities.

Jorge Marin, 43, died at University Medical Center after the Montta All-Terrain e-bike he was operating collided with two vehicles in the area of East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed on Monday. Marin died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday that Marin was traveling north on Frank Street near Baltimore Avenue at about 4:15 p.m. as a 2023 Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck was heading east on Baltimore. The e-bike failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and struck the right side of the Chevrolet, then hit an unoccupied 2007 Toyota Camry that was parked nearby, according to police.

Marin was transported to UMC where he later died, police said. The driver of the Chevrolet remained on scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said. Marin’s death marked the 100th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2025.

