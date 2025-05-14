Man killed in Las Vegas hit-and-run Tuesday was father, jujitsu team member

Patrick Deloriea, 32, died Tuesday after a Tesla Model Y hit him while he crossed at Rainbow Boulevard and Vegas drive, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Lauren Murphie (left) poses for a selfie with friend Patrick Deloriea, who was a beloved father and jujitsu team member, during an award ceremony. (Courtesy of Lauren Murphie).

Lauren Murphie (left) poses for a selfie with friend Patrick Deloriea, who was a beloved father and jujitsu team member, during an award ceremony. (Lauren Murphie)

A 32-year-old man killed in a West Las Vegas hit-and-run this week was an adored father and “greatly respected” martial artist, according to friends.

Patrick Deloriea died after a Tesla Model Y hit him while he crossed at Rainbow Boulevard and Vegas Drive around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Tesla driver failed to stop at the scene or notify police, authorities said, and later that day, police asked for the public’s help identifying the driver.

The Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in finding the the suspect vehicle, described as dark “with grey wheels and severe damage to the left front-end and windshield.”

‘Will miss his grin, jokes, and jabs’

One of Deloriea’s colleagues, Lauren Murphie, got choked up remembering when she last saw him on Saturday.

“You know, when you see a friend and make all these plans — things you’ll do together in the future. That’s what we did,” Murphie said. “It’s heartbreaking because I still can’t believe our plans will never happen, and I will never see him again.”

Murphie, who goes by “Muscle Marilyn” online, said she met Deloriea while practicing jujitsu about a year ago. She described Deloriea as a talented wrestler and supportive friend. Unlike most guys, she said Deloriea made her feel safe when they filmed fighting videos for her social media profiles.

“He was loved for his skills and presence as a fighter, but everyone who trained with him also knew his dedication as a dad,” Murphie added.

A GoFundMe organized by Robert Drysdale, who owns the studio where Deloriea trained, said that he is survived by his toddler son, Mason, and mother, Melody Peterson. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraiser had amassed more than $8,000, which would go toward medical bills and memorial services, according to the page.

Drysdale also said that Deloriea’s team, called “Zenith,” will miss his grin, jokes, and jabs, adding that the martial artist had his “own unique style.”

Metro said that the crash that killed Deloriea marked the 66th fatal traffic-related collision in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction for 2025.

Reacting to the growing number of pedestrian deaths in the city, Murphie, who regularly goes on runs throughout the city, expressed frustration.

“I watch as people screech through crosswalks, barely stopping for pedestrians. It’s extremely angering that my friend has lost his life in this way. Not even two weeks ago, a high schooler died while walking,” Murphie said, referencing the May 2 DUI crash that killed McKenzie Scott. “You wonder what will be done to prevent this from happening again, but it seems like nothing will change.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.