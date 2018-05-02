Man killed in rollover crash in southern Las Vegas

A pickup rolled over about 9:50 p.m. on the 8300 block of Bermuda Road, just south of East Windmill Lane, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly rollover crash Tuesday night in the southern valley.

A pickup rolled over about 9:50 p.m. on the 8300 block of Bermuda Road, just south of East Windmill Lane, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. The truck was southbound on Bermuda when it left the road, entered a desert area, rolled over and tossed the driver from the vehicle, Gordon said. The male driver died at the scene.

Expect road closure in the area while Metro’s fatal traffic team investigates, Gordon said.

No further information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once his family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

