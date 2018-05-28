Man killed in shooting at southeast Las Vegas apartments

Officers were called to the Siegel Suites at 4823 Boulder Highway, near East Flamingo Road, just after 8:30 p.m, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting Sunday night at Siegel Suites, 4823 Boulder Highway. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was killed in a southeast valley shooting Sunday night, Las Vegas police said.

Police found a man in his mid-40s who had been shot in the doorway of an apartment, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. He was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Spencer said.

Police have not determined a motive for the shooting, and have not made any arrests.

This is the 70th homicide Metro has investigated this year, Review-Journal records show.

Anyone with information may call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Here is what we know about the shooting from Metro Lt. Ray Spencer: pic.twitter.com/WehTNM4a2r — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) May 28, 2018

Police have media pretty far from the scene. I should have an update between 11:30 and 12:30. pic.twitter.com/itjAkzOQ9I — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) May 28, 2018

4823 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas