Man killed in shopping center parking lot in northwest Las Vegas

A man died Tuesday after he was struck by a car in a northwest Las Vegas Valley parking lot.

The incident was reported just before 2 p.m. at a shopping center on the 6100 block of North Decatur Boulevard, near the 215 Beltway, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center for treatment, where he later died.

Hadfield said no roads were closed for the investigation, which is still ongoing.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man after his family is notified.

