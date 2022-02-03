44°F
Man killed in southwest Las Vegas crash, juvenile arrested

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2022 - 9:53 am
 
Updated February 3, 2022 - 8:32 pm
A 25-year-old Las Vegas man died in a crash caused by an impaired juvenile running a red light Thursday morning in the southwest valley, police said.

At about 8:44 a.m., Clark County School District police officers tried to stop a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country for “suspected narcotics-related activity” near Sierra Vista High School, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. The minivan sped away, and police did not pursue.

The Chrysler was speeding east on West Windmill Lane as a 2013 Nissan Sentra was heading north on Torrey Pines Drive approaching the Windmill intersection, about 2.5 miles from the high school. The driver of the Chrysler ran a red light at “extreme” speed and collided with the driver’s side of the Nissan, police said.

The driver of the Nissan died at the scene, and the juvenile was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the release. The juvenile displayed signs of drug impairment and faces charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death, police said.

The crash site is near Canarelli Middle School. An elementary school is also nearby.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Glenn Puit contributed to this report.

Ruggs’ lawyer reviewing post-crash video
The Associated Press

A lawyer for ex-Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs told a judge he has received body-worn camera video from police who arrived after a high-speed crash that killed a woman.

The Summer Camp & Activities Expo will display camps that offer a wide range of both day and ov ...
Meadows School to host Summer Camp Expo next month
RJ

The Meadows School’s free expo will feature summer camp representatives offering various summer programs and activities for boys and girls ages Pre-K through 12th grade.