Man killed in southwest Las Vegas crash, juvenile arrested

A 25-year-old Las Vegas man died in a crash caused by an impaired juvenile running a red light Thursday morning in the southwest valley, police said.

Las Vegas and Clark County School District police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at West Windmill Lane and South Pines Drive on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

At about 8:44 a.m., Clark County School District police officers tried to stop a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country for “suspected narcotics-related activity” near Sierra Vista High School, according to a Metropolitan Police Department press release. The minivan sped away, and police did not pursue.

The Chrysler was speeding east on West Windmill Lane as a 2013 Nissan Sentra was heading north on Torrey Pines Drive approaching the Windmill intersection, about 2.5 miles from the high school. The driver of the Chrysler ran a red light at “extreme” speed and collided with the driver’s side of the Nissan, police said.

The driver of the Nissan died at the scene, and the juvenile was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the release. The juvenile displayed signs of drug impairment and faces charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death, police said.

The crash site is near Canarelli Middle School. An elementary school is also nearby.

